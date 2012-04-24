* Yields at 2-wk high on waning foreign interest fears

* 10-year benchmark seen being replaced soon

* Liquidity still tight; repo borrowings above 1 trln rupees

By Subhadip Sircar

MUMBAI, April 24India federal bond yield ended flat after earlier hitting two-week highs on Tuesday because of concerns about waning interest from foreign investors in local debt and fears that the benchmark paper may see its last issuance this week.

An auction of unutilised government and corporate debt limits attracted a poor response from foreign investors on Monday, signalling waning appetite for Indian debt from overseas buyers.

A hefty amount of planned debt sales, a slowing economy, a falling rupee, and uncertainty about government reforms have contributed to net sales of 6.41 billion rupees of debt by foreign investors so far in the month as of April 20.

"The mood in the market remains cautious as supply is the main factor in the near term, with no major economic data points," said Harish Agarwal, a dealer with First Rand Bank in Mumbai.

The benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond settled flat at 8.57 percent after earlier hitting a two week high of 8.61 percent.

The government said it will re-issue the existing 10-year bond as part of its 160 billion debt sale on Friday.

Traders fear this may be the last issuance as the outstanding 8.79 percent debt would then reach 700 billion rupees, typically the limit for most domestic issuance.

Barclays Capital expects the 10-year paper to continue to see trading interest for the next two weeks, but may see weaker demand than the other tranches on offer at the auction.

It tips the 10-year paper to trade in a 8.35-8.70 percent range in the near-term, with yields likely to move higher after the first week of May.

Meanwhile, the most traded 9.15 percent 2024 paper fell 2 basis points to end at 8.56 percent.

Tight liquidity conditions kept the OIS range-bound. The 1-year swap rate rose 1 basis point to 7.96 percent, while the 5-year rate added 2 basis points to 7.60 percent.

Borrowing from the repo window on Tuesday reached 1.11 trillion rupees, higher than Monday's 942.50 billion rupees, and well above comfort levels for the central bank. (Editng by Rafael Nam)