* India's Fri bond auction key test of demand

* Auction will be first since S&P's outlook cut

* Dealers may demand higher yields at sale

By Subhadip Sircar

MUMBAI, April 26Indian federal bond yields rose t o m ore than 2-week highs on Thursday ahead of the country's upcoming debt auction, the first since Standard & Poor's cut the sovereign outlook.

India will sell 160 billion rupees in debt on Friday, in a key test of appetite for sovereign paper at a time when the government is embarking on heavy debt sales and the country faces a number of economic and fiscal challenges.

Moreover, three of the four tranches on offer have an outstanding limit of 600 billion rupees or more, limiting the possibility of further issuances in these maturities and raising the spectre of less liquidity.

"The tone for the auction looks bearish with the commission cutoffs pricing in some bit of devolvement, especially on the 10-year paper as it is the largest tranche," said a dealer with a private bank.

He added that the choice of potentially illiquid papers and further heavy supply next week means that investors will demand higher yields.

The benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond settled 3 basis points higher at 8.66 percent. The most traded 9.15 percent 2024 bond ended 6 basis point up at 8.69 percent.

The S&P downgrade in India's outlook to negative has further raised concerns that foreign investors, who have been bullish on Indian paper in recent past, may now pull away.

Foreign holdings of Indian debt is relatively low, and the government has been keen to encourage more participation from overseas.

Tight liquidity conditions kept the OIS range-bound. The 1-year swap rate fell 1 basis point to 7.97 percent, while the 5-year rate was down 2 basis points to 7.64 percent.

Repo borrowings from the central bank reached 1.19 trillion rupees on Thursday, the third consecutive day above the 1 trillion mark, reflecting the deep liquidity problems in markets.

(Editing by Rafael Nam)