* India sells 10-yr inflation-linked bonds
* Effective yield at 1.44 pct vs expected 1.7 pct
* Marks first sale of inflation debt since 1997
MUMBAI, June 4 India's first sale of
inflation-linked bonds in over a decade was fully sold on
Tuesday after attracting good demand, marking a promising start
to the government's attempt to wean millions of Indians off gold
as a hedge against rising prices.
The Reserve Bank of India sold 10 billion rupees ($176.06
million) worth of 10-year bonds at a real yield of 1.44 percent
over the wholesale price index. The central bank sold the debt
on behalf of the government.
A Reuters poll had estimated the cutoff yield at 1.7
percent.
The central bank received 167 bids worth 46.16 billion
rupees, with a strong bid-to-cover ratio of over 4.5, which is a
gauge of demand.
Dealers said the bulk of the demand likely came from traders
and insurance firms, with foreign investors and mutual funds
likely having declined to bid.
"The auction went well, looking at the cutoff levels. The
size of the issue was small and a few investors may have picked
it up. It's, however, too early to comment how this product pans
out," said Harish Agarwal, a dealer with First Rand Bank in
Mumbai.
He said that the bond was trading at a 0.25-0.30 rupee
premium in the secondary market after being sold.
Tuesday's sale marks the first tranche of up to 150 billion
rupees of inflation-linked paper which will be offered at
monthly intervals during the current fiscal year.
The success of this debt will depend on liquidity and how
they compare to government bonds, which have returned an average
of around 2.5 percent over a five-year period.
The sale comes at a time when policy makers worry about
rising gold imports, a key reason behind the country's current
account deficit, which had hit a record high of 6.7 percent of
gross domestic product in the December quarter.
India is the world's biggest bullion buyer and the
government considering more measures to curb demand for gold
after importing around 162 tonnes in May.
Reserve Bank of India governor Duvvuri Subbarao has also
said the current account deficit will be a key factor in
monetary policy decisions.
India is relaunching the sale of inflation-index bonds after
a previous failed attempt in 1997, when the government had only
linked the principal to inflation.
The government has indexed both the coupon and interest
payments to inflation this time around, making the debt far more
appealing. The debt will be indexed to the final WPI with a
four-month lag, meaning Tuesday's auction was extrapolated from
January's final reading of 7.31 percent.
While the initial sales are targeted at institutions to
settle on the right pricing, the government is aiming to sell
the inflation-linked bonds to retail investors in the fall.
($1 = 56.8000 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Ron Popeski)