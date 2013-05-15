MUMBAI May 15 Indian's benchmark bond yield fell 12 basis points to 7.35 percent on Wednesday, its lowest since Dec. 2 2009, on rising hopes for rate cuts after the central bank governor said he would take note of falling inflation.

India will take note of falling inflation when discussing potential interest rate cuts, Reserve Bank of India Governor Duvvuri Subbarao said on Tuesday, adding he was very happy about the falling inflation.

His comments come after India reported on Tuesday headline wholesale inflation eased below 5 percent in April, dropping within the central bank's comfort zone for the first time in more than three years. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rafael Nam)