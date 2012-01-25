GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks shake off U.S. tech slump, loonie jumps on rate hike prospect
* Asia ex-Japan up 0.1 pct; Nikkei slips as yen retains gains
Shares in Indian software services provider 3i Infotech fell as much as 12.5 percent after the company swung into a loss in the fiscal third-quarter ended December as sales slumped 45.1 percent. The company reported a net loss of 1.375 billion rupees, compared with a profit of 643.1 million rupees a year earlier. At 11:04 a.m, the shares were down 5 percent at 16.30 rupees. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)
* Dow down 0.17 pct, S&P 500 down 0.10 pct, Nasdaq down 0.52 pct (Updates to market close; changes comment, byline)