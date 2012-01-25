Shares in Indian software services provider 3i Infotech fell as much as 12.5 percent after the company swung into a loss in the fiscal third-quarter ended December as sales slumped 45.1 percent. The company reported a net loss of 1.375 billion rupees, compared with a profit of 643.1 million rupees a year earlier. At 11:04 a.m, the shares were down 5 percent at 16.30 rupees. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)