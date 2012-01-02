HSBC has initiated coverage of Adani Power with an overweight rating and target price of 85 rupees. The company is best positioned to grow among peers with an compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) in earnings of 53 percent over FY12-14, the research house said in a note. "Adani Power is expected to expand its capacity from 2.6GW to 6.6GW by March 2013.... We expect EPS to surge at a 53 percent CAGR over FY12-14, with ROE set to rise from 8.5 percent in FY11 to 18 percent in FY14," it said. At 10:15 a.m, shares of Adani Power were up 0.80 percent at 62.95 rupees. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)