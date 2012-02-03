Shares of Akzo Nobel India rose as much as 16 percent after the company said its board would meet on Feb. 14 to evaluate a share buyback proposal from minority shareholders. The company also said the board would examine a proposal to review the royalty arrangement with Akzo Nobel NV. Imperial Chemical Industries Ltd holds 56.40 percent in Akzo Nobel India. At 2:56 p.m, shares of Akzo Nobel India were up 12 percent at 912.40 rupees (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)