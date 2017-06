Shares of Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani group companies rose on media reports that Ambani family matriarch Kokilaben hinted her sons Mukesh and Anil may be close to a patch up, two dealers said. "There are no differences or ill-feelings between Mukesh and Anil. Both the brothers will come to Chorwad with their families tomorrow," Kokilaben was quoted by Hindustan Times as saying at the home town of Dhirubhai Ambani at Chorwad in Junagadh district of Gujarat, where both the brothers are expected to come on Tuesday for the opening of a memorial of their late industrialist father. At 11:09 a.m, shares of Reliance Communications, Reliance Capital, Reliance Infrastructure, Reliance Power, Reliance Broadcast Network and Reliance MediaWorks were up 1.5-4.5 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)