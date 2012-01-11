India's Wipro says date for ADR bonus issue not decided
June 12 Indian software exporter Wipro Ltd said on Monday the payable date for its American Depository Receipts (ADR) bonus issue is yet to be determined.
Shares of Amtek India rose after the company's December quarter net profit jumped 34.36 percent to 333.5 million rupees while net sales rose 40.97 percent to 4.61 billion rupees. The auto parts maker has written off investment of 89.9 million rupees and shown it as extraordinary items in the profit and loss account for the quarter. At 11:27 a.m, shares of Amtek India were up 1.33 percent at 99.15 rupees. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Harish Nambiar)
* Softbank Group Corp has reached a broad agreement to combine Flipkart with Snapdeal - Nikkei Source text: (http://s.nikkei.com/2tdBrm8) Further company coverage: