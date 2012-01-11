Shares of Amtek India rose after the company's December quarter net profit jumped 34.36 percent to 333.5 million rupees while net sales rose 40.97 percent to 4.61 billion rupees. The auto parts maker has written off investment of 89.9 million rupees and shown it as extraordinary items in the profit and loss account for the quarter. At 11:27 a.m, shares of Amtek India were up 1.33 percent at 99.15 rupees. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Harish Nambiar)