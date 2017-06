Shares of Apollo Hospitals rose on a Business Standard report that Integrated (Mauritius) Healthcare Holdings, an arm of Malaysian sovereign fund Khazanah Nasional Bhd, has converted global depositary receipts (GDRs) worth 2.13 billion rupees into equity shares in Apollo Hospitals Enterpises, dealers said. The report said that shares account for around 3.04 percent of the total share capital of Apollo Hospitals. At 10:16 a.m, shares of Apollo Hospitals were up 2.86 percent at 615.20 rupees. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)