Shares of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise rose on a Press Trust of India report on Wednesday quoting Apollo Group Chairman Pratap Reddy as saying the company was in talks with Parkway Holdings, a Singapore-based hospital operator for a tie-up to expand in the Indian sub-continent, Middle East, Africa and Europe, two dealers said. The report quoted Reddy saying the discussions would be concluded in the next few weeks. At 11:02 a.m., shares of Apollo Hospitals were up 1.94 percent at 579.25 rupees. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Harish Nambiar)