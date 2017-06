Kotak Institutional Securities has upgraded India's second-biggest commercial vehicle maker, Ashok Leyland , to 'add' from 'sell' and retained its target price of 26 rupees citing significant underperformance on expectations of softness in demand. "We believe concerns are overplayed due to stable truck freight rates and expectations of improvement in freight demand," said Kotak in a note. The bank expects Ashok Leyland's market share in trucks to remain at 20 percent and margins at 10-10.5 percent in FY13. At 10:43 a.m, shares of Ashok Leyland were up 1.71 percent at 23.80 rupees (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Harish Nambiar)