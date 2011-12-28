CLSA has reduced its FY13-14 earning forecasts by 3-8 percent and maintained underperform rating for auto component companies- Exide Industries, Apollo Tyres and Bharat Forge citing slowing demand and economic activity. CLSA says that while demand driven risks are highest for Bharat Forge, Apollo has mounting debt worries and Exide continues to see margin uncertainty. At 9:57 a.m, shares of Exide Industires, Apollo Tyres and Bharat Forge were down 0.91 percent to 1.45 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)