Shares of air carriers rose on a Business Standard report that the government may allow the financially stressed segment to import fuel directly. Aviation turbine fuel accounts for around half of the operational cost of an airline. The report added said the move could potentially help airlines save at least 25 billion rupees annually, a fourth of their fuel bill. At 11:34 a.m, shares of SpiceJet, Jet Airways and Kingfisher Airlines were up 0.6 to 5.2 percent in the Mumbai market which was up 0.27 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)