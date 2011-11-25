Nov 25 Shares of listed aviation companies Jet Airways, Kingfisher Airlines and Spicejet surge reversing early losses helped by Mint newspaper's report that Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has called the heads of all Indian airlines for a meeting on Saturday to discuss ways to help the cash-strapped carriers and to resolve other industry issues, citing an official it didn't identify, dealers said.. At 11:23 a.m., shares of Jet Airways were up 6.19 percent, at 262.20 rupees; Kingfisher Airlines were up 5.75 percent, at 26.65 rupees and Spicejet Shares were up 6.73 percent, at 23 rupees. (Reporting By Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)