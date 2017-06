Shares of Bajaj Auto rebound as adjusted net profit and operating margins for Q3 came above estimates, said two dealers. "Excluding one time forex loss on derivative contracts, net profit is about 7 percent above consensus estimates," said an analyst at a foreign research house. Bajaj Auto's adjusted profit comes at 8.4 billion rupees, said Nomura in a note. The two wheeler major reported EBITDA margin of 21 percent. At 1:53 a.m, shares of Bajaj Auto were up 1.36 percent at 1,474 rupees, after falling as much as 2.04 percent.