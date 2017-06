Shares of Bajaj Hindusthan fell after the company reported a 47.9 percent fall in its net profit for fiscal year ending September 2011 to 214.5 million rupees from 411.9 million rupees in FY10 on Wednesday, said two institutional sales persons. "Bajaj Hindusthan's Q4 SY11 result was below our estimates with EBITDA at 55 million rupees versus estimates of 1.3 billion rupees and adjusted loss at 1.3 billion rupees versus estimates of loss of 850 million rupees," said Centrum Broking. Net Sales for FY11 came in at 50.08 billion rupees from 32 billion rupees in FY10. At 10:43 a.m., shares of Bajaj Hindusthan were at 26.85 rupees, down 2.5 percent. (Reporting By Abhishek Vishnoi)