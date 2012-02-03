Shares of sugar refiner Bajaj Hindusthan rose after the company said it had repaid external commercial borrowings of $80 million. The company said the amount was repaid in full on Jan. 27 on maturity. At 10:56 a.m, shares of Bajaj Hindusthan were up 2.28 percent to 35.85 rupees. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)