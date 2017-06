Shares of Balrampur Chini Mills extend losses after higher than expected September quarter losses, said two institutional dealers. Balrampur Chini said September-quarter net loss narrowed to 394.4 million rupees versus net loss of 783.4 million rupees year-ago. "Sugar stocks are also tracking weak earnings of Shree Renuka and subdued outlook for global raw sugar prices," said an analyst tracking the company. At 2:56 p.m., shares of Balrampur Chini were at 44.65 rupees, down 12 percent. (Reporting By Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)