Bank Nifty reversed earlier losses on account of short covering and minor technical pullback, said two future and option dealers. "State Bank of India enjoying higher weightage in MSCI Indices is a positive for Bank Nifty, and candlesticks pattern suggest that 9250-9300 is possible on Bank Nifty in 2-3 days," said AK Prabhakar, senior vice-president (equity research) with Anand Rathi Securities. At 2:10 p.m., the 14 day relative strength index for Bank Nifty was at 36.07 level, closer to the generally accepted oversold level of 30. "This bounce back will be short lived as concerns over NPAs remain large," said an analyst tracking banking sector at a foreign broking house who has a 'neutral' rating on India's banking sector. At 2:39 p.m., Bank Nifty was at 9101, up 0.15 percent. (Reporting By Abhishek Vishnoi)