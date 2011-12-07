Banking index of the Nifty rose on Reserve Bank of India's announcement it will conduct open market operations for an aggregate amount of 100 billion rupees on December 8, 2011, two dealers said. This is the third such announcement by the RBI in recent times to conduct purchase of government securities. "The announcement of further OMO is in line with our expectation that the RBI would announce more purchases of government securities to alleviate the stress in inter-bank liquidity," said Morgan Stanley on Monday. At 10:43 a.m. Bank Nifty was up 0.91 percent at 9,257 points. (Reporting By Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Harish Nambiar)