Shares of Bank of India fell after the Reserve Bank of India approved Air India's loan tenure extension, said two institutional sales persons. The central bank on Thursday approved extension of the tenure of loans to the state-run carrier by five years with the loans now being due for repayment after 15 years, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.. "Banks may incur net present value loss of at least 5-6 percent assuming 100 basis points reduction in interest rate and term extended to 15 years from 10 years for loans given to Air India," said a banking analyst. At 3:08 p.m, Bank of India shares were down 4.5 percent at 329.69 rupees. (Reporting By Abhishek Vishnoi)