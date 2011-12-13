Off-balance sheet activities have become another source of worry for Indian banks as over the past two years contingent liabilities have increased substantially for the sector, Macquarie said in a note on Monday. The Reserve Bank of India's risk weighted assets calculation framework for market-related off-balance sheet transactions mainly includes interest rate swaps, forex derivatives and letter of credits and guarantees. "Private Banks in general have a larger proportion of off-balance sheet items compared to PSUs," the brokerage said. Private banks such as Axis Bank and ICICI Bank have larger exposure to guarantees and have substantially increased their non-fund based exposure to the power sector. Among public sector banks, State Bank of India (SBI) and Punjab National Bank (PNB) have a large exposure to guarantees, it added. Macquarie maintains PNB and SBI as its preferred 'underperformers'. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra and Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)