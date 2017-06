Banking stocks fell on fears that the federal government may resort to additional borrowing to help meet its fiscal deficit target, two dealers said. Finance Ministry on Monday said that India will sell 150 billion rupees of bonds on December 30 in an unscheduled auction to partially offset a 40 billion rupee auction cancelled last month and to fund an "emerging cash requirement". At 2:52 p.m. Bank Nifty was down 1.26 percent at 8,268.90. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Harish Nambiar)