Asset quality concerns and fears of margin contraction continue to plague large state-run banks.

Analysts did not have any major positive takeaways from Monday's concall of IDBI Bank, a mid-sized state-run bank, which recorded a 49 percent surge in March quarter profit to 7.71 billion rupees.

"Whatever growth IDBI reported, it was on back of priority sector lending, there is no significant improvement in its infra finance," said an sector analyst with a Mumbai-based brokerage who attended the call.

IDBI projected a loan growth of 15 percent versus RBI's expectation of 17 percent for the current fiscal year, two analysts who attended the call said.

The lowered projection has further dampened hopes of a quick pick-up in investment sentiment in the economy.

Asset quality pressure has been particularly visible among large state-run banks like State Bank of India, Bank of India, Union Bank of India and Central Bank of India, whose non-performing and restructured loans significantly outpaced the industry average, according to Moody's.

A policy rate cut by the central bank has led lenders like IDBI Bank, Punjab National Bank, Syndicate Bank and private lender ICICI Bank cut their base rates by 25 bps each.

But bankers have said that it was difficult to bring down deposit rates when there were other competition assets like small savings offering similar rates.

NSE Bank Index was down 1.54 percent with State Bank Of India leading the losses, down 2.56 percent.

Bank of India shares were down 3 percent and Bank Of Baroda shares fell 2.1 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)