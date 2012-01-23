Shares of midcap banks rose, playing catch-up after recent gains of large cap banks, on hopes that non-performing loans will not increase from current levels and that the RBI may cut the cash reserve ratio on Tuesday, two institutional dealers said. "Investors are lapping up all banks trading below or close to book values," said an analyst at a foreign independent brokerage and investment group. "It's a reaction to global recovery in banking stocks and expectations of a CRR rate," said an analyst at a global financial services firm. At 11:12 a.m, shares of Karnataka Bank, Syndicate Bank, South Indian Bank, Union Bank of India, Development Credit Bank, Allahabad Bank and Yes Bank were up 3.0 to 5.8 percent.