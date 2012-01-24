India's Wipro says date for ADR bonus issue not decided
June 12 Indian software exporter Wipro Ltd said on Monday the payable date for its American Depository Receipts (ADR) bonus issue is yet to be determined.
Shares of Indian banks rose as India's central bank cut cash reserve ratio by 50 basis points to 5.50 percent, effective Jan. 28, infusing 320 billion rupees of liquidity in the banking system. "The reaction is very sentimental in nature as banking stocks have discounted this easing over the past few sessions," said an analyst at a foreign brokerage and investment group. "Investors should now focus on rate cuts as that would increase margins for Indian banks," said a banking analyst at a global financial services firm. At 12:05 p.m, NSE Bank Nifty was up 3.26 percent at 9,830. Shares of State Bank of India were up 4.45 percent at 2,026 rupees and ICICI Bank were up 3.38 percent at 886 rupees. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)
* Softbank Group Corp has reached a broad agreement to combine Flipkart with Snapdeal - Nikkei Source text: (http://s.nikkei.com/2tdBrm8) Further company coverage: