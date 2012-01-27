India's banking stocks have started accumulating short positions in futures market and profit booking in cash market, two future and option dealers said. Overall banking sector open interest has increased by 1.7 percent and cost of carry has decreased by 6 percentage points so far, indicating short positions," said B. N. Rahul, derivative analyst at Dalmia Securities. SBI, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank and Bank of Baroda are leading the additions in short positions, Rahul added. At 10:48 p.m, India's banking index, Bank Nifty was down 0.4 percent at 9,818 points. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)