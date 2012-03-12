Winners are emerging after the RBI's surpirse cut in the cash reserve ratio: shares in Indian banks rallied as traders bet it would improve net interest margins, and potentially loan growth, in the sector.

"(RBI's move) will have positive impact on bank NIMs to the tune of 7-10 basis points," Emkay Global said in a report.

At 10:00 a.m, shares of State Bank of India rose over 3 percent, while ICICI Bank, Axis Bank were up 1.7-1.8 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi and Swati Pandey)