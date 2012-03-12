BF Utilities, which owns 75 percent in Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprises (NICE), rose on a Times of India newspaper report that ADAG Group chief Anil Ambani has sold 8 percent of his personal stake in NICE, which is executing the Bangalore-Mysore Infrastructure Corridor, for $65 million, quoting sources. At 10:35 a.m., shares of BF Utilities were up 5.57 percent at 412.40 rupees. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Harish Nambiar)