Citigroup has downgraded BGR Energy Systems to 'sell' from 'neutral' and cut target price to 241 rupees from 350 rupees citing significant balancesheet deterioration. "BGR seems to be facing severe working capital stress with debtor days ballooning up to 478 days of sales end Q2 FY12 from 258 days end Q2 FY11.... The debt equity ratio has ballooned to 2.2 times end Q2 FY12 from 1.7 times from end Q2 FY11," said Citi. The bank expects the company's margins to decline structurally even if orders rebound. At 10:25 a.m., the stock was at 285.30 rupees, down 3.87 percent. (Reporting By Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)