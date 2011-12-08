Credit Suisse has downgraded Bharti Airtel to 'neutral' from 'outperform' and cut the target price to 375 rupees from 475 rupees citing increasing headwinds like the regulatory environment. The research house has reduced the earnings estimates of the company by 20 percent over the next three years. "The only good news in our view is a return of pricing power in 2G. However, we are unsure if this is sufficient to offset the headwinds caused by challenges in 3G uptake," Credit Suisse said in a note. At 9:59 a.m., shares of Bharti Airtel were down 1.87 percent at 370.30 rupees. (Reporting By Abhishek Vishnoi)