Bharti Airtel's share price will rise relative to India's benchmark index over the next 60 days, says Morgan Stanley. "This is because the stock has traded off recently, making short term valuation much more compelling," said the bank in a note. The stock has fallen nearly 18 percent since August. According to the house view, Bharti Airtel will have lesser pain due to any regulatory shocks as it is free cash flow positive and has a strong balance sheet. Bharti's recent inclusion in MSCI will boost foreign investment holdings in the stock, added the bank. In a separate report, Morgan Stanley raised its target price for Bharti Airtel to 488 rupees from 485 rupees, while maintaining its overweight rating. At 9:17 a.m., shares of Bharti were down 1.23 percent at 362.60 rupees. (Reporting By Abhishek Vishnoi)