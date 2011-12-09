Bharti Airtel's share price will rise relative to
India's benchmark index over the next 60 days, says
Morgan Stanley. "This is because the stock has traded off
recently, making short term valuation much more compelling,"
said the bank in a note. The stock has fallen nearly 18 percent
since August. According to the house view, Bharti Airtel will
have lesser pain due to any regulatory shocks as it is free cash
flow positive and has a strong balance sheet. Bharti's recent
inclusion in MSCI will boost foreign investment holdings in the
stock, added the bank. In a separate report, Morgan Stanley
raised its target price for Bharti Airtel to 488 rupees from 485
rupees, while maintaining its overweight rating. At 9:17 a.m.,
shares of Bharti were down 1.23 percent at 362.60 rupees.
(Reporting By Abhishek Vishnoi)