Shares of Bharti Airtel fell on concerns that the Nigerian government's removal of a subsidy on auto fuels will reduce use of telecom services in the country as the cost of living goes up, two institutional dealers said. Nigerian trade unions threatened to call a national strike starting on Monday, if the government failed to restore the subsidy. "Nigeria contributes about 9.5 percent of Bharti's consolidated operational profits, and the direct impact of this move would be limited," said an analyst tracking the company. At 3:00 p.m, shares of Bharti Airtel were down 4.05 percent at 330.2 rupees. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Ted Kerr)