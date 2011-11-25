Nomura has upgraded Bharat Heavy Electricals to 'buy' from 'neutral' and maintained its target price of 332 rupees citing incremental positive news flow starting to emerge and attractive valuations. "We estimate that 250-300 billion rupees per annum order inflow from state/centre is easily sustainable for BHEL (we have order visibility until FY13) and this, in turn, should enhance the revenue visibility until FY15," said Nomura in a note on Thursday. At 9:33 a.m shares of BHEL were up 0.32 percent, at 262.65 rupees. (Reporting By Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)