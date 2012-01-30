Shares of power equipment maker Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd fell as much as 9.26 percent after the company reported a lower-than-expected 2.1 percent rise in quarterly profit late on Friday. Macquarie downgraded BHEL to underperform from neutral, saying that a "nightmare scenario" was playing out for the company. "We are now faced with worst case scenario on order inflows with 35 percent decline in FY12," Macquarie said. The bank cut its target price for BHEL to 233 rupees from 314, saying "earnings would decline from FY13 onwards as revenue growth vanishes." An analyst tracking the company at a foreign independent research house said: "More downgrades will follow." At 9:53 a.m, shares of BHEL were down 7.68 percent at 252.60 rupees.