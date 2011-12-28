Deutsche Bank has cut the target price of Biocon to 255 rupees from 280 rupees and maintained the 'sell' rating on the stock citing rush of entrants into biosimilars and potential price cuts. The bank said that factors like increasing competition, aggressive price strategies indicate that innovators themselves may cut prices in any high potential product market. At 10:05 a.m, shares of Biocon were down 2.36 percent at 258.40 rupees. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)