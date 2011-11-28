Standard Chartered has initiated coverage on Biocon with a 'buy' and a target price of 370 rupees citing partnerships with Pfizer and Mylan validating strengths in biotech and medium-term visibility. "Domestic insulin and potential 'first in class' EU approvals in FY13 for insulin provide visibility to medium-term growth," said Standard Chartered in a note on Friday. At 9:35 a.m. shares of Bicoon were up 1.5 percent, at 315 rupees. (Reporting By Abhishek Vishnoi)