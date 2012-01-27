Bank of America has downgraded India's top-listed biotechnology company Biocon to "underperform" from "neutral" and has cut its target price to 260 rupees from 395 rupees citing dismal third-quarter earnings and weak outlook. "We slash our sales and margin estimates leading to cuts in FY12-14 estimates of 11-24 percent," the bank said in a note. The Bangalore-based drugmaker's consolidated net profit fell to 848 million rupees, much below estimates, in the fiscal third quarter ended Dec. 31 from 1.01 billion rupees a year ago. <ID:nL4E8CP3JV> (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; editing by Malini Menon)