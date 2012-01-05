BNP Paribas has initiated coverage on India's consumer sector with a buy rating on ITC and Nestle India with target prices of 230 rupees and 4,800 rupees respectively, as it sees steady consumer confidence, improved affordability and penetration of rural markets help sustain growth momentum. The bank has also started Hindustan Unilever with a hold rating and target price of 426 rupees. It expects the companies to deliver earnings growth of 19 percent for FY12-14E, which is nearly 50 percent higher than the broader market, BNP Paribas said in a note. On Wednesday CLSA turned cautious on the sector mainly on account of steep valuations - price to earnings premium to markets is close to all time high. At 10:45 a.m, shares of ITC, HUL, Nestle were down 0.12-0.94 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Harish Nambiar)