Morgan Stanley has upgraded Bank of Baroda to 'equalweight' from 'underweight' Saying the the stock is trading at one year forward book value and is relatively better positioned from a balance sheet perspective than other state banks. The research house said in a note Bank of Baroda's ability to withstand a more intense asset quality cycle is relatively better than other state-run banks. At 9:53 a.m, shares of Bank of Baroda were up 2.52 percent at 713.40 rupees. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Harish Nambiar)