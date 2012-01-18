Emerging market fund managers have reported their biggest underweight allocation to India since July 2008, according to a survey of emerging market and Asian fund managers conducted by Bank of America. January marks the 17th consecutive month of India being underweight, the bank said in report on Tuesday. Asia Pacific investors increased their overweight positions in retail and industrials, more than halved their exposure to consumer staples, and became even more underweight on Asian banks and pharmaceutical stocks, the BofA survey said.