Bank of America Merrill Lynch has cut its India GDP growth estimate for FY13 by 30 basis points to 7.2 percent citing "a deteriorating global environment" with hopes of G3 recovery fading. In the event of double dip recession in the U.S., it expects India to remain the second growth haven after China. "Even so, domestic demand should set a floor to growth at 6 percent, somewhat lower than FY09's 6.7 percent," it said. With fiscal deficit widening to 8.3 percent of GDP from FY08's 4.5 percent, it sees headroom for pump priming exhausting. "The good news is that this should be compensated by greater RBI ability to cut lending rates than 2008," it said. House expects growth to bottom out around mid-2012 as interest rates come off and base effects turn favorable. Tips RBI to pause on December 16 and cut rates 100bps from April onwards. (Reporting By Abhishek Vishnoi)