Bank of America Merrill Lynch downgraded two-wheeler maker TVS Motor Co to "underperform" from "neutral," and cut its target price on the stock to 53 rupees from 72 rupees, citing disappointing third-quarter results and muted growth prospects. "TVS Motor's year till date aggregate volume growth of 10 percent is below industry average in key segments (bikes, scooters, three wheelers)," it said in a note. At 10:59 a.m, TVS Motor shares were up 1.14 percent at 53 rupees. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)