*Indian benchmark 2021 bond yield edged up in late morning trade to 8.53 percent, 1 bp above its Wednesday's close as some risk taking was seen in markets across Asia. * The main share index was trading up more than 1 percent. * Traders said talk of a potential fuel price hike in the near future was also weighing on bonds. *Dealer with private bank said fuel price hike talk may gain more chatter after Finance Minister Mukherjee's comments on austerity measures to lawmakers. *He added market was also worried about liquidity outlook on RBI's continued intervention in forex market.