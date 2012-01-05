Shares of Brigade Enterprises rose sharply on a Press Trust of India report quoting sources that the company is looking to raise around 1.5 billion rupees through private equity route by offloading a part of its stake in a commercial project in the Whitefield area of Bangalore, two dealers said. The report also quoted a Brigade spokesperson saying that "monetisation of a commercial property is a normal course of action for the company and there is nothing new in it. However, we will not be able to comment on any specific project." At 1:32 p.m, shares of Brigade Enterprises were up 10.19 percent at 48.65 rupees. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)