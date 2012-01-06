Macquarie has raised its target price for Cairn India to 389 rupees from 260 rupees and maintained its outperform rating citing in-house upgrade of crude oil price assumptions and rupee depreciation. "We are increasing our FY13E and FY14E PAT by 18 percent and 28 percent, respectively...," said Macquarie in a note. On Thursday, CLSA upgraded Cairn India to buy from outperform and raised target price to 410 rupees from 335 rupees citing rupee depreciation and the stock pricing in just $75/bbl price of brent crude oil in its valuations. At 9:41 a.m, shares of Cairn India were up 1.11 percent at 343.50 rupees. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)