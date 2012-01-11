Deutsche Bank has downgraded Cairn India to 'hold' from 'buy' as the stock now factors in Brent price of $110 per barrel and USD/INR rate of 53. The bank said in a note that "an investor would either need oil price to stay above US$110/bbl and USD/INR above 53 over at least the next ten years, or (Cairn India) to produce significantly more than 1 billion barrels from its Rajasthan block to enjoy upside from current levels." The bank has raised the target price for Cairn India to 350 rupees from 330 rupees mainly on an assumptoipon of higher exchange rate. At 10:55 a.m, shares in the company were down 1.01 percent at 334.45 rupees. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Harish Nambiar)