Goldman Sachs has downgraded Indian power equipment maker Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd to sell from neutral and cut its target price to 207 rupees from 404 rupees, citing declining earnings for FY13 and FY14 compared with engineering conglomerate Larsen and Toubro. "We estimate L&T will deliver 17 percent earnings growth over FY12-14E versus a decline of 13 percent for BHEL over this period," the bank said in a note. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)