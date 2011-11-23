Jefferies has initiated coverage on Indian infrastructure /capital goods stocks and rated Larsen & Toubro, Siemens, Cummins India and IVRCL 'buy' and BHEL, Crompton Greaves, AIA Engineering, BGR Energy and Punj Llyod 'underperform'. "A sector bottomup analysis indicates that we are still 12-15 months away from an uptick.... key lies in picking stocks with sharp outperformance potential and downside valuation support," said Jefferies in a note. Jefferies expects infrastructure to see a pick-up, driven by execution in roads and a pick-up in dedicated freight corridor investment. (Reporting By Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)